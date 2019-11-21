I am writing to make you aware of an incident that happened this morning where one of our students brought a weapon onto the school grounds. The Hale Junior High team were made aware of the situation. We were able to respond immediately by contacting campus police and ensuring that the weapon and the student were in a secure location. The rest of our students were able to continue their school day safely and without disruption.

We did a precautionary lockdown to insure the safety of all the students and staff at Hale Junior High due to a reported person on the roof of an adjacent building.

There is absolutely nothing more important than keeping your children safe and secure here in our school. We stand ready to assist Campus Police in their investigation of this incident and continue to encourage everyone in our school community to continue helping to keep our building safe. If you see something or hear something that could jeopardize school safety, please contact our 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE. - Mark Cole, Interim Principal.