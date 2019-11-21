News
Kids Can Join The Circus At Tulsa's Discovery Lab Exhibit
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you ever thought about running away to join the circus, your time is now. A new exhibit at Tulsa’s Discovery Lab allows you to learn about the Big Top without leaving town.
It’s called "Circus: Science Under the Big Top." The exhibit offers math, science, anatomy, physiology and circus fun for the whole family.
You can get into a harness and try walking the high wire. Perform feats of strength, try on costumes and even do flips and somersaults in the air on the elastic acrobat. It’s great fun and educational for the entire family.
The exhibit will be a Discovery Lab through January 5th.
Learn more about the Discovery Lab.