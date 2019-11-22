News
Police: Tulsa Man Arrested After Meth, Cocaine Found In Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail Friday morning after police found a stash of drugs at his apartment after responding to a domestic assault call at the Shoreline Apartments near 21st Street and 101st East Avenue.
Police said they were responding to a woman's report that she had been assaulted outside of her apartment by a man with a shotgun.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect Damon Lewis hiding in a neighboring apartment and arrested him.
When police searched the apartment, they found over $2,000 in small bills as well as meth, cocaine, and marijuana.
Lewis was arrested for domestic assault and several drug charges.
He is being held on $266,000 bond.