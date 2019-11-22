News
Tulsa Food Truck Owner Sentenced For Smuggling Ecstasy
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa food truck owner will spend nearly six years in prison for smuggling drugs into the country by using the dark web.
Jeremy Singer used to run the chicken fried bus.
Related Story: Tulsa Food Truck Owner Busted For Various Drugs
Prosecutors say he bought 500 Ecstasy pills from Germany on an encrypted website.
Customs agents confiscated the pills when they entered the U.S.
Undercover agents delivered the pills and arrested singer after he signed for the package. Singer later fled the state while on bail.
Related Story: Tulsa Food Truck Owner Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Ecstasy
A month later, he was arrested in Wyoming while making his get-away on a stolen bulldozer.
Singer pleaded guilty in August.