Since then, WeWork has told investors it plans to refocus its business on its core office-sharing business and away from some other ventures that have been launched by Neumann, including a pre-school and co-living residential offering.

In a statement, a WeWork spokesperson called the layoffs "necessary" in order to "create a more efficient organization." The company did not specify how many workers are being dismissed in the U.S. alone.

The company said its former employees will receive severance and continued benefits and job transition assistance. "These are incredibly talented professionals, and we are grateful for the important roles they have played in building WeWork over the last decade," the company said.