Tulsa To Host Elite Week-Long Training For 1st Responders
Tulsa is going to be the fifth city in the country to host an elite week-long training for first responders.
this extreme Smoke Diver training is designed to reduce line of duty deaths.
Firefighters will be put into possible deadly scenarios after more than an hour of conditioning in full gear.
Tulsa Fire Department has spent five years working to host this training.
Firefighters from Tulsa, and around the country, will tryout for the training before they can participate in March. Firefighters will have to run three miles in full bunker gear, then they will be sent in to a scenario.
The Tulsa Fire Department said this training will bring in around $200,000 to the area.
The training is so extreme that, for safety, there will be a four-to-one instructor to student ration.
Bryan Lloyd, the District Chief of the Tulsa Fire Department said "It is the only way we can recreate that feeling of 'I am so exhausted, I can't hardly think;' that is when stuff--on the fire ground--results in injury and loss of life. So, we start off the day getting the men and women physically and mentally drained."
The tryout is Saturday, and then those who pass will do the training. It is March 1-6 of 2020.