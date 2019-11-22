News
Family Escapes Tulsa House Fire Because Of Family Dog
Friday, November 22nd 2019, 5:03 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Firefighters confirmed a family's dog died after waking them up just before their house caught fire Friday morning near 15th Street and Memorial.
The fire started around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Firefighters said there were 9 people and 5 dogs inside the home when the fire started,
Firefighters said the fire started in the garage.
The family made it out of the home safely.
One dog died in the fire, 3 made it out, and one dog is missing.
The homeowner said the dog that passed away was the one that woke everyone up.
Firefighters said the Red Cross is helping the family.