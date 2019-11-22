News
Tulsa Police: Woman Injured After Being Accidentally Shot Through Wall
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a woman is in the hospital after one of her neighbors accidentally shot her through a wall at the Riverpark Apartments near 81st and Riverside.
Police said an woman was in bed, in her apartment, when a gun went off next door. The bullet went through the wall and hit her.
Officers said the person with the gun is who called police and said the gun accidentally went off.
Police said the bullet went through the wall and hit the woman in the leg.
EMSA took the woman to the hospital, and officers said she is expected to be OK.
Police said they determined it was a complete accident and did not arrest the shooter.