News
Social Media Threat Made Against Tulsa Central Called 'Not Credible'
TULSA, Oklahoma - A social media threat made to Central High School was found to not be credible, according to Tulsa Public Schools. TPS said they received a report of a potential threat Thursday evening made from a student in a nearby district.
Although their investigation showed that the threat wasn't credible, they have implemented some additional safety measure at Central Friday.
"We want to commend the students who saw something and said something to make us aware of the messages," a news release from TPS said.
The school system has a safety hotline set up for people to call with concerns: 918-480-SAFE.