TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County's new $32 million Family Center for Juvenile Justice is now open in downtown Tulsa.



The goal was to make the center inviting for children, teens and families. The facility will provide resources for children who need help, as well as those in juvenile detention.



The 151,000 square-foot facility is four times the size of the old one. The building houses juvenile courtrooms, a new forensic interview room, training rooms, and offices for councilors and juvenile attorneys.