Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
Natalie Mikles of Made in Oklahoma said sweet potatoes, vanilla and cinnamon are in every bite of this creamy bread pudding, making it a perfect dessert for Thanksgiving.
Ingredients:
2 medium Triple S sweet potatoes
1 stick Hiland butter
1 loaf French bread, cut into large pieces
4 cups Hiland milk
5 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon Griffin’s vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Sauce:
2 sticks Hiland butter
3⁄4 cup light brown sugar
1 ½ cups chopped shelled Miller Pecan Co. pecans
1⁄4 cup bourbon
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake the sweet potatoes until soft, about 1 hour, then remove from the oven and allow to cool.
Butter a large baking dish with ¼ stick of the butter. Place the bread in the baking dish, being careful to fill the corners and top.
Peel the cooled potatoes, and finely dice. Sprinkle the diced sweet potatoes over the bread, moving them with a fork to fall into the cracks.
Whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon, and pour over the bread and sweet potatoes. Allow 2 to 4 hours for the custard to soak the bread.
Cut the remaining ¾ stick of butter into small pieces and scatter over bread pudding. Bake until custard is set, 40–45 minutes. Allow the pudding to cool before serving.
To make sauce, melt butter in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar and stir with a wooden spoon until sugar melts and mixture begins to boil, about 5 minutes of boiling total. Stir in pecans and bourbon. Spoon warm sauce over bread pudding.