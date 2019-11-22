Tulsa Police Video Shows Moments Before Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new video from a deadly officer-involved shooting. The man killed was wanted by police on suspicion of kidnapping, sodomy and sexual battery.
The shooting stemmed from an incident that began when police stopped to help a woman who was having car trouble near Pine and Harvard. The video shows officers talking to the woman who said she was waiting on her ex-boyfriend to help her.
A short time later, Luis Arreguin-Lara arrived on a bicycle. Tulsa Police asked him to get off his bike and put down the tire iron he was holding.
As Arreguin-Lara gets off his bicycle, you can see him turn his body, reach for his gun and pull it out. That's when three officers fired their guns, killing him.
Arreguin-Lara had a felony warrant out for his arrest at the time. An affidavit said he offered to give a woman a ride home but took her to a storage unit instead. He forced her inside and sexually assaulted her, court records said.
The affidavit said he left her in the dark unit and used his car to block the door, trapping her inside. Documents state his wife found the victim and helped her escape.
The three officers are back working. It will be up to the district attorney to decide if the shooting was legally justified.