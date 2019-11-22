News
Tulsa McLain Students Take Part In Dare To Dream College, Career Fair
Friday, November 22nd 2019, 6:07 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Students at Tulsa's McLain High School are looking toward the future. On Friday, students participated in the school's third annual Dare to Dream College and Career Fair.
It's a chance for students to learn more about higher education and many different careers.
"A lot of the time why kids don't go to school is because they don't know how to actually start the process, and at least here they can talk to people that are professionals on that," said student Kristy Gallagher.
School leaders said it is the biggest fair yet with more than 100 different vendors in attendance.