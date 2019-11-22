Williams Route 66 Marathon Creates Economic Boost For Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Williams Route 66 Marathon is expected to make big a big economic impact for Tulsa.
Runners and vendors said they have spent months preparing for the three-day event.
"We want people when they come to Tulsa to experience local. Local Tulsa owned businesses is what we're all about," said Race Director Tim Dreiling. "We estimate our economic impact is about $8 million. That's people coming in to town."
Dreiling said the race brought in runners from ten different countries this year.
"It's very cool to have a culture exchange. I'm very glad to meet people," said Alex Chernyaev.
Traveling from Russia, Chernyaev arrived in America yesterday. He said he began running about two years ago and decided to take a road trip in America and make a stop on the historic Route 66.
The number of runners is up by as high as ten percent from last year. Dreiling said as the race continues to grow the city also sees an impact on other races like the Tulsa Run too.
"The marathon is definitely the king of bringing people from long distances," said Dreiling.