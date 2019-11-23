News
Tulsa Man Accused Of Robbing Quik Trip With An Ax
Saturday, November 23rd 2019, 9:35 AM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa police say he robbed a QuikTrip with an ax.
Officers responded to the QT near 51st and Yale around 11 am Friday morning. They say Brandon Edwards walked into the store, pulled the ax out of his pants, and threatened to cut off the manager's head.
Police say Edwards stole some food and then ran from the store. Officers recognized Edwards from surveillance video and found him at a nearby apartment complex. Investigators say Edwards is a career criminal, who has stolen from that QuikTrip before.