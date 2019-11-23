John 3:16 Mission Drop Off Locations For Holiday Food Drive
John 3:16 Mission, a non profit with a mission to feed the hungry, homeless and at-risk, is seeking donations for this year's 2019 holiday food drive.
The organization is hoping to provide 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets to struggling families and provide over 2,500 meals to the homeless.
Donations needed include; frozen turkeys, stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, mac & cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling or Jell-O.
The items can be purchased at the locations listed below and placed into bins located at the stores.
Drop Off Locations:
November 23, 2019
- Walmart: 4720 E. 21st, Tulsa
- Walmart: 4404 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa
- Walmart: 12912 E. 86th N., Owasso
- Walmart: 4851 W. Houston St., Tulsa
Food drives last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each store.
Thanksgiving baskets for struggling Tulsa area residents will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day on November 25, 26 and 27 at John 3:16 Mission's Family & Youth Center located at 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard .
Residents must provide a photo ID, proof of residence and proof of employment. Baskets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one basket will be given per household.