Tulsa PD: 3 Women Caught On Camera Stealing $1,500 Worth Of Vitamins
We're taking a closer look at surveillance video investigators say shows people stealing more than $1,000 of vitamins from a Tulsa grocery store.
It's video that's getting a lot of attention online and has even made national headlines.
Tulsa Police are still looking for those responsible for the unusual crime.
Officers say the thieves stole around $1,500 worth of vitamins from the Natural Grocers near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue.
In the video released by Tulsa police, you first see one woman grabbing vitamins off the shelf. She moves those items to a bag she's carrying.
Then, video captures two other women come around the corner and join her.
At one point, the first woman stands on top of the shopping cart to reach the top shelf, pulling more vitamins down and stuffing them into her bag.
The other two women come back with a stepstool and the three grab more merchandise, putting them in bags, before walking out of the store.
If you know any of the three women in the video, you’re asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.