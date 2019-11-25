But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Hong Kong is a part of China no matter what happens in the semiautonomous territory. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo Monday, Wang added that, "Any attempts to destroy Hong Kong or harm Hong Kong's stability and development cannot possibly succeed."

A record 71% of Hong Kong's 4.1 million registered voters cast ballots Sunday, far exceeding the 47% turnout in the district council elections four years ago. The large number of votes was slowing down the counting.

The largest pro-Beijing political party suffered a major setback, with at least 155 of its 182 candidates defeated, according to media tallies.

Horace Cheung, the vice chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said the loss was the collective responsibility of the party, and that the party would reflect on the outcome to prepare for coming challenges.

Among the losing incumbents was controversial pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho, who was stabbed with a knife while campaigning this month.

The winners included former student leaders and a candidate who replaced activist Joshua Wong, the only person barred from running in the election.

Pro-democracy rally organizer Jimmy Sham, who was beaten by hammer-wielding assailants last month, also triumphed, as did a pro-democracy lawmaker who had part of his ear bitten off by an assailant.

The demonstrations have turned increasingly violent. Protesters have smashed storefronts of businesses seen as sympathetic to China, torched toll booths, shut down a major tunnel and engaged in pitched battles with police, countering tear gas volleys and water cannons with torrents of gasoline bombs.

More than 5,000 people have been arrested in the unrest that has contributed to Hong Kong's first recession in a decade.

The vote is the only fully democratic one in Hong Kong. Members of the legislature are chosen partly by popular vote and partly by interest groups representing different sectors of society, and the city's leader is picked by a 1,200-member body that is dominated by supporters of the central government in Beijing.

Dixon Sing, a political science lecturer with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said the election result was "tantamount to a rejection of the hard-line policy of Beijing and the Hong Kong government."

A win would give the pro-democracy camp 117 seats in the panel that elects the city's leader, bolstering its influence, but Beijing isn't likely to soften its stance or make any concessions to the protesters, he said.