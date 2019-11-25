News
Lanes Closed Near Lewis & 81st Due To Tree On Power Lines
Monday, November 25th 2019, 4:49 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lanes are closed 81st Street and Lewis due to a tree falling on a power line.
City officials said they are unsure how long it will take to remove the tree and clear the road.
The tree, which is on the power lines, is on the southwest side of the intersection.
As of early Monday morning, the line had not broken, but were bending under the weight of the tree.
City crews have lanes closed at the intersection of 81st Street and Lewis, and drivers are not able to turn left from 81st Street onto Lewis to go southbound.
PSO said no customers are effected by this.