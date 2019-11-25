News
1 Person Injured In Tulsa Shooting, Police Say
Monday, November 25th 2019, 5:13 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police confirmed a man is in the hospital after a shooting at a home near 46th Street North and MLK Blvd.
Neighbors said they heard 5-12 gunshots and immediately went to see what was going on.
Police said a man was shot inside the house. He was taken to the hospital, and they said he's expected to be OK.
Stacey Robinson said she moved here from California three years ago, and it's been mostly quiet but that's changed in the last few weeks.
"It's not a good feeling...keep having shootings" Robinson said.
Officers said they believe this stems from some sort of ongoing feud, but they are still investigating.
Police said no arrests have been made at this point.