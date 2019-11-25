TIA Advises Thanksgiving Travelers To Arrive Early
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monday begins the big travel rush ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, and Tulsa Airport officials are asking travelers to arrive much earlier than normal.
Airport personnel are asking travelers to arrive 2 hours early if your flight is leaving before 8 a.m to allow for all the people traveling before thanksgiving.
That is quite a lot of time given that it can usually take people minutes to get through security on a normal day.
The security checkpoint is already open for Monday, but if you have to come to the airport later this week keep in mind the checkpoint does not open until 3:45 a.m.
All other passengers are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time for domestic travel and 2 hours early for international travel.
Travelers should also confirm their airline's check in procedure prior to coming to the airport.