2 Arrested After Kiefer Chase Involving Stolen Van Ends
Monday, November 25th 2019, 5:59 AM CST
Two people are now in jail following a high-speed police chase that ended in the Arkansas river.
An officer said he was sitting near an intersection near Kiefer on Sunday when a van sped past, almost hitting him.
When he tried to pull over the van, the driver sped off.
The chase went past Jenks High School and down some rural roads until the street ended.
Police said the van was stolen, and the driver had warrants out for his arrest.