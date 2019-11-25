Oklahoma Turns To Out-Of-State Firm For Medicaid Program Plan
TULSA, Oklahoma - The State of Oklahoma is turning to an out-of-state consulting firm to come up with a Medicaid program.
This would serve as an alternative to expanding Medicaid in the state.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority finalized a roughly $1.5 million contract with Michigan-based Health Management Associates.
The OHCA finalized the contract last week.
That $1.5 million will go toward developing a plan over the next year.
Governor Kevin Stitt has opposed Medicaid expansion, which is why he decided to turn to a consulting firm to find alternatives.
Last month, medicaid expansion supporters turned in about 313,000 signatures calling for a statewide vote next year.
Since only 178,000 registered voters' signatures were needed, it will be on next year's ballot.