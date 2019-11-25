9 Cases Of Mumps Confirmed At University Of Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health said it has identified nine confirmed cases of the mumps on the University of Arkansas campus.
The Arkansas Health Department said the nine confirmed cases are on the Fayetteville campus and additional cases are still being investigated.
The University said campus officials are working closing with the health department to prevent any further spread of the virus.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and can easily spread through coughing and sneezing as well as from sharing food, drinks, and vaping devices.
Officials said it may take up to 26 days for a person to get sick after they have been infected.
The best way to protect against mumps is to get the MMR vaccine, which the university is offering for $100.
The school said students are required to have up-to-date vaccinations in order to attend class.
If students do not get immunized, they have to sit out of class for 26 days.