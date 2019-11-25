News
Deputies Search For Possible Suspect After Creek County Chase
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - The search is on for a man who Creek County deputies said led them on a chase around midnight Monday.
Creek County deputies said this started with a traffic stop, but it quickly turned into a chase.
Deputies tried to pull a male driver over around midnight Monday, but he took off in what they believe is a stolen truck.
Not long after, the male driver drove the car into a ditch around the 4300 block of West 61st Street then ran off. No one was hurt; the only damage done was to a chain link fence.
Right now, deputies are still trying to find the male driver.