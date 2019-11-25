John 3:16 Mission Making Sure Oklahomans Don't Go Hungry On Thanksgiving
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of people throughout Tulsa are receiving free Thanksgiving meals, and it's all thanks to generous people throughout Green Country.
Hundreds of people stood in line Monday morning for hours in the cold. Those who talked to News On 6 said it is all worth it for something many take for granted - a Thanksgiving dinner.
"I got here at 3:30 in the morning; I took the opportunity. I wanted to make sure I was here so I could have a Thanksgiving dinner," one woman told News On 6. She didn't wish to share her name, but she said she was recently diagnosed with cancer and has no money for extra food.
"Without this place I wouldn’t have had a Thanksgiving at all."
Reverend Steve Whitaker, president of John 3:16 Mission, said there are many people in the Tulsa area who are not homeless - but still do not have enough food to eat.
"A lot of times these people just need somebody to say we care, and that's all this program is for - it’s that extra compassion," said Rev. Steve Whitaker.
Hundreds of baskets were packed, with turkeys and all the fixings. Whitaker said every can, turkey and food item was made possible by donations. He said they are still 800 turkeys short, but he believes in Green Country's commitment to step up.
"As a community we love you; we care about you; we are with you right now," Whitaker said.
Whitaker said John 3:16 will be handing out baskets until Wednesday and then serving hot meals.
More information:
November 25, 26 and 27: Thanksgiving food baskets for struggling Tulsa-area residents distributed from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at John 3:16 Mission's Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. You must show photo ID and proof of residence with address and name (utility bill/lease agreements, etc.). Distribution is first-come, first-served. One basket per household.
November 26: Sit-down Thanksgiving banquet for the homeless at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in New Life Hall, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.