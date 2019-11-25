BOK Center and Cox Business Center Executive Chef Devin Levine shares a Thanksgiving-themed recipe for your leftovers.

Ingredients:

2  12” flour tortillas

1# shaved smoked turkey

1 cup Fontina cheese, shredded

1½ cups cranberry cream cheese

2 ea green apples, seeded and julienned

1 cup spiced pecans, coarsely chopped

2 cups baby field greens

Instructions:

Layout 12” flour tortilla and evenly spread cranberry cream cheese over all.  Lay slices of smoked turkey and top with baby greens, Fontina, julienne apples & spiced pecans. 

Carefully roll together into a tight roll and tuck ends to seal. Cut in half or into smaller bite size pieces to display on platter.  Garnish with clusters of grapes.