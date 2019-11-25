News
Thanksgiving Turkey-Cranberry Wrap
BOK Center and Cox Business Center Executive Chef Devin Levine shares a Thanksgiving-themed recipe for your leftovers.
Ingredients:
2 12” flour tortillas
1# shaved smoked turkey
1 cup Fontina cheese, shredded
1½ cups cranberry cream cheese
2 ea green apples, seeded and julienned
1 cup spiced pecans, coarsely chopped
2 cups baby field greens
Instructions:
Layout 12” flour tortilla and evenly spread cranberry cream cheese over all. Lay slices of smoked turkey and top with baby greens, Fontina, julienne apples & spiced pecans.
Carefully roll together into a tight roll and tuck ends to seal. Cut in half or into smaller bite size pieces to display on platter. Garnish with clusters of grapes.