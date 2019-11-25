$10,000 Reward Offered For Info About Beggs Triple Homicide
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward in a Beggs triple homicide.
The investigation began in September of 2019 when deputies found Jack and Evelyn Chandler and their daughter Tiffany Eichor shot to death inside their home. Investigators say that while the family was sleeping, two suspects cut the electricity and phone service to the home before kicking down the door and killing the family.
On Monday, the Sheriff's office announced they are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who could provide information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information should call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311 or submit online at tips@okmulgeesheriff.com.
