DHS Testing New Bomb Detection Technology
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island - Testing is underway on new technology that could better detect home-made explosives.
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island are partnering with the Department of Homeland Security on a sensor that can detect explosives as well or better than a bomb-sniffing dog. They've also created a gel that can flash freeze an explosive so it can be safely removed.
"This is a glimpse into the future of what aviation security is going to look like," said Jose Bonilla of the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA is also considering expanding its use of facial recognition technology.