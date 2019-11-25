New Changes Coming To Chandler Park In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Changes are coming to an area of Chandler Park that's been closed for more than a decade.
The lower level has been closed off since the 2007 ice storm.
"It had a lot of damage to it. It wasn't in great shape to begin with, and the damage was pretty severe from the ice storm,” said Tulsa County Parks Director, Richard Bales.
Monday, Tulsa County Commissioners approved a private company to build a rock climbing tower on the lower level of the park.
"It's a great concept because of all of the climbing and repelling that Chandler has been known for a long time. It fits right in. It just increases the natural aspect of the park," said Bales.
Bales said the county will first use $1 million of Vision Tulsa money that was set aside for the park cleanup and renovation. Bales said it’ll take the county about 18 months to complete the renovation. He said when the renovations are completed visitors will also notice mountain bike trails and camping areas.
"What you call outdoor roughing. Camping. No power. No water. Just traditional camping overnight is part of that process as we develop the lower level," said Bales.
Bales said they estimate to see the rock-climbing tower open by the summer of 2021.