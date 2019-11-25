News
Tulsa Man Charged In Connection To Overdose Death
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County prosecutors have charged another suspected drug dealer with murder in an overdose death.
Tulsa Police say they found evidence Joshua Caleb Williams sold heroin to a man who later overdosed and died. An arrest report shows Williams admitted to selling heroin to the victim the night the victim died.
Recently, Oklahoma prosecutors have increasingly charged suspected drug dealers with murder if they believe they can tie those suspects to an overdose death.