News
Route 66 Marathon Runners From Russia Volunteer At Oklahoma Food Bank
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Williams Route 66 Marathon may be over, but a few of the runners are hanging around for a good cause.
Five runners from Tulsa's sister city of Zelenograd, Russia spent the afternoon at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Monday. They say they feel Tulsa embraced them during their time here and they wanted to give back.
