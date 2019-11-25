Tulsa Police Searching For 5 Suspects In Dispensary Robbery
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for five masked men suspected of robbing a medical marijuana dispensary with a gun and tying up a clerk.
Police said this is the third or fourth medical marijuana dispensary that's been robbed since these stores became legal.
Police said just before 9 Friday night, those five men burst through the door of this dispensary, Verde. Police said all of the men were wearing masks and hoods over their heads and at least one person had a gun. They tied up the clerk with cable, demanded the code to the safe and took as much marijuana and cash as they could carry and left.
Police said they ran behind the store and toward an apartment complex. Police said the suspects did leave fingerprints behind. They said one-way stores can protect themselves is being careful about who they let in.
"You can have locking doors and ID people before they come in that's what I would recommend would be the best way, observe their ID's maybe copy those,” said Sgt. Brian Blair with the Tulsa Police Department.
The regional manager was unable to talk with News On 6 but said they do have surveillance video. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.