News
2 People Hospitalized, 5 Family Pets Dead After Tulsa House Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people are in the hospital and five family pets are dead after an early Tuesday morning house fire near 21st Street and Garnett.
Firefighters said two people were in the home at the time of the fire
They were both burned and taken to hospital. Firefighters said they are both in pretty serious condition.
Firefighters also said all five of their pets died in the fire.
Right now, investigators are not exactly sure what started the fire, but they believe it was accidental.
Firefighters said they were able to keep this fire contained to just the front of the home, and it didn't spread to any nearby homes.