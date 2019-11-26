The Defense Ministry said seven bodies were pulled from rubble in the coastal city of Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana and five people were found dead in a collapsed apartment building in the northern town of Thumane. One person died after jumping from his home to escape in Kurbin, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the capital, while another person was killed on a road that collapsed in the northern town of Lezha.