Prosecutors said police reports showed multiple witnesses told police that the another person, who was 18 at the time of the crime, was the shooter. One student said they saw him flee the scene and dump a gun as police arrived at Harlem Park Junior High School, but authorities at the time focused their investigation on the trio.

That person was shot to death in 2002, according to The Associated Press.

"Everyone involved in this case — school officials, police, prosecutors, jurors, the media, and the community — rushed to judgment and allowed their tunnel vision to obscure obvious problems with the evidence," said Shawn Armbrust, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, which represents Watkins. Armbrust added that "this case should be a lesson to everyone that the search for quick answers can lead to tragic results."

Mosby said it is up to the city to make sure the men have the resources they need to succeed in life after prison.