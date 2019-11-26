News
1 Dead After Broken Arrow Crash, Police Say
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police arrested a driver they said caused two crashes, and one of them killed another driver.
Police said 35-year old Hector Manuel Hernandez was involved in a crash near 81st Street and Garnett just after midnight Tuesday.
Police said Hernandez drove away from that scene and then hit another vehicle head on. The second crashed killed the other driver. That driver's name has not been released.
Police said Hernandez was taken to the hospital but is now in jail. He is facing DUI and manslaughter charges.