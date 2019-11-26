Sand Springs Woman Killed In Head-On Crash With DUI Driver, Police Say
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police arrested a driver they said caused two crashes, one killing a Sand Springs woman.
Police said 35-year old Hector Manuel Hernandez was involved in a crash near 81st Street and Garnett just after midnight Tuesday, November 26. An arrest report said he rear-ended an SUV then kept going.
Police said Hernandez drove about three blocks away from that scene and then hit another vehicle head on.
Broken Arrow Police said Jennifer Holt, 46, was killed in the second crash near 81st Street and Garnett.
The arrest report said Hernandez smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. When the arresting officer asked him questions, he said, "just take me in," the report states.
Police said Hernandez was taken to the hospital but is now in jail. Hernandez was booked into jail on complaints of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, unsafe lane use, failure to carry insurance verification and following too closely.