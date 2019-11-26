Navy Seal Allowed To Retire With Current Rank After Photo With Body Of ISIS Fighter
President Trump is defending his decision to allow a U.S. Navy Seal to retire with his current rank after posing with the body of an ISIS fighter.
Ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer told CBS News he was fired before he could resign over the president's decision to intervene in the case of Eddie Gallagher, who is accused of war crimes.
Spencer told CBS the president's intervention sends the wrong message to troops.
Eddie Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the stabbing death of an ISIS fighter, but convicted of posing in uniform with the body.
President Trump said he stopped the Navy from taking away his trident pin, which identifies him as a seal, in order to stand up for warriors and the decisions they make on the battlefield.
Gallagher will now be allowed to retire at the end of the month in his current rank, as a Navy Seal.