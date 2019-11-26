OHP Adding Extra Patrols During Peak Thanksgiving Travel Days
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be on the lookout for extra patrols if you're heading out this holiday week.
OHP said they are keeping an eye on speeding, seat belt violations and drivers who aren't paying attention.
OHP held a news conference with AAA to ask travels to be careful as they hit the roads for Thanksgiving.
OHP posted about what it's calling the I-40 challenge. They say they'll have troopers set up along I-40 both Wednesday and Sunday, which are both considered the busiest travel days for the holiday. Troopers will also have a large presence along I-35 if you're driving that way, so you'll want to slow down and be careful.
AAA said nearly 50 million drivers will hit the road for the Thanksgiving, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel time in nearly 15 years.