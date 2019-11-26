City of Tulsa Hopes to Revitalize North Greenwood Area
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is looking for ways to revitalize the Greenwood area north of downtown.
The city wants a consulting firm to redevelop and revitalize 56 acres of city property in the Kirkpatrick Heights Addition--south of Emerson Elementary School--and Greenwood, areas just north of Interstate 244 at the IDL.
In 2018, Tulsa Development Authority (TDA) regained control of a portion of land previously conveyed to the University Center at Tulsa Authority in 1986. Now that the land's opened up, the city is looking for someone to transform it.
The Greenwood area used to be a prominent black business district but was forever changed after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Since then, the area has changed a lot in the last several decades, from urban renewal to the construction of I-244 through the community as well as economic development challenges.
The city wants the land to be a mixed-use development so that it reflects the area's history.
The city said proposals should include economic potential, a comprehensive mixed-income housing strategy, and transportation between the community and surrounding neighborhoods.
Proposals must be turned into the deputy city clerk by January 15, 2020.
To read more about the effort to revitalize north Greenwood, see the below document.