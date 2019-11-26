News
Update: Tulsa County DA Clears Sand Springs Police Officer After Sept. Shooting
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Sand Springs Police Department said an officer has been clear of any criminal liability after being involved in a September shooting.
Sand Springs Police said they received a letter from the Tulsa County District Attorney that cleared Lt. O'Keefe.
The officer-involved shooting happened on September 1, when Lt. Kevin O'Keefe was pursuing Robert Desjarlais Jr., 49, and when the pursuit ended near 145th West Avenue and 61st Street South, and the officer fatally shot and killed the suspect.
Sand Springs Police said Lt. O'Keefe has returned to duty.