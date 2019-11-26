News
2 Men Charged After Tulsa Man Found Dead In His Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - Prosecutors charged two men in the death of a Tulsa man found dead in his apartment near 71st and Riverside. William Wright is charged with first-degree murder and Teyon Brooks with accessory after the fact.
Detectives said Wright and Brooks robbed and killed Princeton Porter then took the victim's car to a different apartment complex where they barricaded themselves inside.
The men were arrested after a brief standoff.
