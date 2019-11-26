News
Claremore Teacher Recognized For Excellence With National Milken Award
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma teacher was recognized in front of her entire school Tuesday, November 26. Brooke Lee received the national Milken Educator Award at a school assembly at Will Rogers Junior High in Claremore.
"The Milken Award goes to the greatest educator in the nation. Come forward right now. You win - Brooke Lee," said Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Lee is an English language arts teacher, known for engaging with her students and using different strategies to meet their individual needs. Lee has been teaching for six years.
She is the only winner of this award from Oklahoma in 2019. In addition to the recognition, Lee also won $25,000.