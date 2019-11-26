Tulsa Throwback: KOTV's Chughole Of The Week
TULSA, Oklahoma - During KOTV's 70 years of covering local news, Channel 6 once had a regular feature called Chughole of the Week.
Viewers nominated the worst potholes around town and KOTV reporters did a story about them. It was a way to poke a little fun at the problem and perhaps encourage the street department to make repairs.
"In today's scrimmage, the asphalt curtain as the residents call it, the holes took on the Holmes Elementary bikers and really hurt them bad. Ouch," said Reporter Rex Daugherty in 1979.
The ideas were clever, and the rules were as wide open as some of the chugholes in the stories. That season opener from 40 years ago featured some off-duty cheerleaders encouraging the city to fix the streets.
"Ready, yea team - go city! Fill those holes, and make them pretty," chanted the cheerleaders.
Viewers tell us they loved it and so did we.