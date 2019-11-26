Broken Arrow Man Receives 7 Year Sentence For Child Pornography
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man will spend the next seven years in federal prison after a judge sentenced him Tuesday for attempting to solicit child pornography.
US Attorney Trent Shores says Carl Spaeth asked for sexually explicit photos from whom he thought was an underage girl but was actually a law enforcement officer. Spaeth was arrested as part of Operation Independence Day this summer which was a sting operation trying to catch child predators.
Prosecutors say Spaeth used the Whisper app to talk to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He asked her for nude photos and sent explicit photos himself and even tried to meet in person, but law enforcement met him instead.
Shores said these types of crimes are disturbing and sick and it's important to get predators off the streets.
"If you are a child predator, then we will find and prosecute you," said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Trent Shores. "If you're a victim or someone you know has been a victim, then there is someone that cares that wants to help you."
Spaeth will have five years of supervised release after serving his sentence and will have to register as a sex offender.