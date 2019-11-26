CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman Breaks Into Tulsa Home
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Family said they are frightened after they a woman broke into their home in broad daylight and stole some items.
Riley Bengel said while the suspect only took a few items, it is still a scary moment. Riley Bengel said surveillance video showed a woman using a shovel trying to break into his home.
"The fact that I have a wife and a child, It just kind of makes me fear for them," said Bengel.
Bengel said the break-in happened just moments after his wife and child left. He says when he got home, he noticed some unusual things.
"Numerous things were unlocked things were just kind of out of place so I went and I cleared the house and I waited till she got home before I got up into the attic," said Bengel.
That's when Bengel said he noticed a laptop, a baby monitor, a blanket and a hat were all gone, as well as marks on the back door.
He said when he looked back at surveillance video he saw a woman knocking on his front door before walking into the backyard, picking up a shovel and banging on a door before she went in through a window.
"She had just pried it to where the lock had been compromised and she was able to get in and it was just really unusual," said Bengel.
Bengel said the incident has left him and family feeling like they were violated.
"It wasn't like we are well off you know we work really hard for everything we have and what little we did have she took a piece of that," said Bengel.
If you recognize that women call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you recognize those people.