Texas Plant explodes, Mandatory Evacuation Issued
A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in Texas has exploded and blew out windows on homes several miles away.
Officials said this explosion happened at a plant in Port Neches, near the Louisiana border, around 1 a.m Wednesday.
TPC Group, which owns the facility, said on its website that it provides a diverse range of products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site said the company has more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors.
The fire department in the area said there is a mandatory evacuation in place for everyone within a half-mile of the plant. And officials said that evacuation could expand to a larger area.
Outside of the evacuations, people in nearby Orange County are being asked to shelter in place due to a chemical plume.
Officials said there have been no reports of any deaths and only three people were hurt.