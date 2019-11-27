Wildfires Impact Cities, Counties Across Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - The State Emergency Operations Center was activated due to extreme wildfire danger and damage across Oklahoma.
Within the last 24 hours, fires have been reported near at least 14 cities and counties statewide.
A large grass fire in Pottawatomie County kept first responders on their toes for hours.
This particular fire started several hours ago, yet hay bails were still on fire Wednesday morning.
Flames lit up the sky for miles, and while firefighters jumped into action so did nearby farmers.
They risked their lives by getting on their farming equipment to help firefighters get the job done.
The extent of damage won't be known until daylight, but some farm animals may have been killed.
The state said FEMA has already approved fire management assistance grants for the fires.