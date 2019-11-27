Earthquakes Hit Multiple European Countries
Parts of Europe are cleaning up Wednesday morning after being hit by a 6.0 magnitude earthquake; the third major tremor in just two days.
The U.S. Geological Survey said this earthquake hit the island of Crete a little after 9 local time Wednesday, and officials said it could be felt in mainland Greece.
Right now, officials said there are no reports of major damage or injuries.
Wednesday's quake follows two major tremors that happened on Tuesday. One was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that left at least 25 people dead and more than 600 hurt.
Rescuers are still going through the wreckage in Albania searching for survivors.
The European commission said rescue teams and other disaster experts have arrived from more than a dozen countries including the U.S., France, Italy, Romania, and Turkey.
The other reported earthquake from Tuesday hit Bosnia, and officials there said the quake only did minor damage.